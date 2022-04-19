The following is a release from the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame:

RED LODGE, Mont. - The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame (MPRHWF) will be unveiling the second in a “Bronze Legacy Series” commissioned by nationally renowned western artist Jeff Wolf of Spanish Fork, Utah of 1993 World Champion Deb Greenough. This is a limited edition with only 15 castings. This event will be held in Red Lodge at the Roosevelt Center on April 29th at 10:00 am. The public is invited to attend and share in this celebration.

Deb’s rodeo history started at birth being named for world champion Deb Copenhaver. Mr. Greenough began rodeoing at age 6 in youth rodeo. He continued into high school rodeo, college rodeo and the PRCA. He qualified for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo (College National) finals. After joining the PRCA he qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) 13 consecutive years winning the Bareback WNFR average title in 1992 and was the PRCA Bareback world champion in 1993. He didn’t just qualify for those WNFRs, he excelled with 9 top 5 finishes in the world and finishing 2nd in the world 4 times. He has been and continues to be a strong advocate and ambassador for the sport of rodeo. He always had time and still has time for his fans.

Deb is proud of his family’s rich history in professional rodeo dating back to the 1920’s and 30’s with his grand uncles and aunts – “the riding Greenoughs”. Deb’s father Billy was also a successful rodeo rider. But, Deb is quick to point out that “TRY and desire” were the keys to his success. Rodeo Champion Donny Gay is fond of saying a bull (or in this case a bareback horse) does not read your resume.

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is grateful to sculptor Jeff Wolf for agreeing to produce this stunning bronze. Mr. Wolf is expected to attend this event and the public can meet the artist. Mr. Wolf has reached heights few artists attain. He has placed bronzes in prominent museums and permanent exhibits, in prestigious private collections, and on display in public venues. He has won or placed in practically every juried art show he has participated in and may be the only living sculptor to have won Best of Show and People’s Choice awards in six genres of Western art: Wildlife, Figural, Rodeo, Equine, Western, and Native American. Donations of his time, talent, and art have generated over one million dollars for charitable causes. Most recently Jeff was commissioned by the City of Payson Utah to produce a bronze of Kaycee Field and to sculpt a bronze for the Championship Award for the PBR Ty Murray Invitational.

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is a 100 percent volunteer 501 c(3) organization. One of our missions is to provide scholarships for eligible Montana High School Rodeo seniors wishing to pursue higher education and their interest in rodeo at the college level. Each $3,000 scholarship is paid to an accredited college or university of the student’s choice. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee from the Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA), following strict criteria based on grades, rodeo participation, community service, educational plans, and financial need. In 17 years, $635,000.00 has been awarded to 224 students. One way we raise money for these scholarships is by the sale of bronze sculptures.

In addition to the scholarship program, each year honorees from the Montana rodeo and western world are inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame at our annual banquet in October. The proceeds from this banquet are also used to help fund the scholarship program. The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame also maintains and updates the wall of fame at the monument site alongside a 12 foot high bronze statue of World Champion Dan Mortensen outside the METRA in Billings, Montana. Here the names of World Rodeo Champions, WNFR qualifiers, rodeo circuit champions, and Montana western legends are etched in stone.

In the future other Montana World Champions will be commissioned and cast in bronze.