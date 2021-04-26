MONTANA - Montana politicians released statements regarding the addition of a U.S. House of Representatives seat.

The following is a statement from the Montana Democratic Party's release:

“Another seat in Congress gives Montana another seat at the table where decisions are made. We must ensure that the competition for this new office is free, fair, and unobstructed by irresponsible attacks on our democracy. To make sure this office truly reflects the will of all Montanans we must redouble our efforts to protect all eligible Montanans’ right to access the ballot box.”

The following is a statement from Sen. Steve Daines' office's release:

“Montana's had the least representation in the U.S. House of Representatives over the last three decades, so I’m glad to see this news. The next step is to ensure the two new congressional districts are fairly drawn and that all Montanans are fairly represented, communities remain intact and efforts to manufacture a gerrymandered district are not accepted. Using commonsense, objective criteria that limits divisions of Montana communities must be prioritized.”

The following is a statement from Gov. Greg Gianforte's office:

“Thanks to the efforts of Montanans across the state, the 2020 Census shows what we’ve known to be true – Montana is a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said.

“This is a great day for Montana. With a second congressional seat, Montanans will have another voice in Congress to work on their behalf,” Gov. Gianforte continued. “It’s critical we avoid the traps of partisanship and gerrymandering as our new district lines are drawn. Our new districts should be compact, keep our communities together, and make common sense.”

“As the lead agency for the state’s census efforts, the Department of Commerce worked with partners across Montana to encourage Montanans to self-respond to the 2020 Census,” said Scott Osterman, director of the Montana Department of Commerce. “The updated state population count is the result of months of all-hands-on-deck statewide work to let Montanans know about the importance of being counted.”

The following is a statement from MTGOP Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt:

“For the past thirty years, Montana has been the most underrepresented state in the country and today’s announcement is welcomed news towards restoring the representation that Montanans deserve in Washington, D.C. Despite our excitement, we also know our opposition will do everything in their power to minimize our voices at the ballot box by rigging the system for political benefit. We hope that the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will draw legislative district lines that are free of gerrymandering and fairly reflect the will of Montana voters. As we have already expressed concern over the Commission’s fifth member, we will do all we can to ensure the redistricting process is fair, transparent, and carried out in a way that reflects the will of Montana voters, not just those seeking political power.”

The following is a statement from Sen. Jon Tester:

"This is great news for all Montanans, who will once again have two voices representing the Last Best Place in the U.S. House of Representatives. Now we must make sure that the nonpartisan Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is allowed to do its job, drawing districts fairly and objectively without interference from politicians.”

The following is a statement from Majority Leader of the Montana House of Representatives Sue Vinton:

“I am glad to see Montana will have another seat at the table after decades of under-representation in Congress. Now it is up to the Montana Redistricting Commission to ensure that the new congressional districts are drawn to fairly represent our communities. Montanans don’t want to see this exciting opportunity turn into partisan gerrymandering. Our state and country will benefit from having another frontier-state voice in the U.S. House of Representatives.”