BILLINGS, Mont. - Members of Montana PBS visited the Billings Public Library on Saturday to learn about math, science, and engineering through arts and crafts.

The event centered around the PBS kids show, "Cyberchase," an educational program for kids designed to show how to solve problems through fun and creative ways.

"These kind of events are always great, because you get kids learning in ways they don't always have in school," said Caitlin Hraban, a school counselor for School District 2.

"Kids get to learn about technology and engineering in new ways, and it's also great way to get ready for school to start again."

More information on the show and more educational programming for kids can be found at Montana PBS.