HELENA, Mont. - Thursday night marked the end of coronavirus restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly expel migrants at the southern border for the last three years.

The end of Title 42 raises serious questions across the nation about what will happen with migration at the U.S./Mexico border, and the Biden administration is preparing for a significant increase in border traffic.

The restrictions are often referred to as “Title 42” because the authority comes from title 42 of a 1944 public health law, allowing curbs on migration in the name of protecting public health.

This week Montana's lawmakers on capitol hill are talking about some of the implications this will have here in the state.

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines has argued that a more fluid border after the expiry of Title 42 would embolden drug traffickers who continue moving meth and fentanyl, among other drugs, throughout our state.

Deadly overdoses from fentanyl and seizures of the drug have surged in recent years and Daines says that Montana's law enforcement and communities are bearing that burden.

"What that means for Montana, it's that much more difficult to stop the flood of fentanyl and methamphetamines coming from Mexican cartels into Montana,” Daines said. "We are directly affected by this, we are a northern border state... affected by the southern border catastrophe."

Meanwhile across the aisle, Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester agrees, at least in part.

Tester says he's consistently opposed the president's plan to end Title 42 without a solution in place to still keep the border secure.

Tester is also concerned with the effect Title 42's expiry will have when it comes to combating the fentanyl crisis.

"My top priority is defending Montana and keeping our nation safe. That means standing up to anyone, including President Biden, to secure the southern border, and stop the deadly flow of Fentanyl into our communities...without a real plan in place for the strain it will put on our already broken immigration system,” Tester said.

Tester added that he's willing to work with both Republicans and Democrats to give the department of homeland security what they need to better secure a border.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte also issued a statement in response to the end of Title 42 protections, saying we need leadership from the White House.

“Today marks another disastrous milestone for the Biden administration with the end of Title 42 protections, throwing gasoline on the fire that is the crisis at our southern border. Since Joe Biden took office, more than 5.8 million migrants have illegally crossed our border, 2.3 million of which have been expelled under Title 42," Gianforte said. “As cartel-driven crime and drugs flood our communities, we need leadership from the White House. Unfortunately, our repeated calls for action have been met with silence while the crisis, and its impacts on Montana, have gotten worse.”

After Title 42 expires Thursday at midnight, the stricter Title 8 goes into effect.

We will continue tracking the impacts this story has in our state in the coming weeks.