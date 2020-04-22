Traveling Registered Nurse Sarah Shields left Montana on April 6 to help care for patients with COVID-19 in New York City.

She said "There's nothing that could have prepared us for what we're seeing every single day."

Shields said she works almost seven days a week, getting up at 4:30 a.m. and not getting back to the hotel until 8 p.m. each day. She planned to be in New York for about 3 weeks, although it may be longer. During that time, she will get three days off.

Shields said she's doing fine physically, although the work is exhausting mentally and emotionally.

One of the hardest parts is visitors are not allowed in the hospital. Shields has to help them FaceTime their families.

She said, "I think it's definitely going to impact a lot of us to remind us how simple life is to hear the final conversations that a lot of these people are having. And, despite what a lot of people think, I think in the public, a lot of our patients were fairly healthy. So, this wasn't a sickness that they saw coming for a log time, you know?"

She added, "The staff expresses hourly how thankful they are that we're here."

When asked if she's ever experienced something like the coronavirus in her career, Shields replied, "Absolutely not and I hope I never do again."

After her time in New York, Shields will have a strict quarantine process and then plans to return to Montana.

She said she will not leave New York the same as when she arrived. She said the patients with COVID-19 have helped her to see the simple things in life.