BILLINGS, Mont. - Nearly five million children in eight states could lose funds for food as a federal relief program runs out Friday, including Montana.

It's called the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program, or P-EBT

It provides $120 over the summer to families whose kids qualify for free or reduced-price meals or attend schools in low-income areas where all students get free meals.

Many of them depend on free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch programs during the school year, but only about one in seven eligible kids receive meals over the summer.

The vast majority of states are participating in the program this summer, but Montana will not be one of them.

We reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to find out why, and were given a number of reasons.

Jon Ebelt, Communications Director for the DPHHS, says above all, the PEBT program was meant to be a temporary, pandemic-era program.

He says the program was meant to give kids access to the equivalent of school meals when the pandemic forced the closures of schools, but those closures haven’t happened again since.

Ebelt also says several millions of dollars of the relief funds remained unspent by the qualified families for several reasons.

Ebelt also says DPHHS serves low-income families through the SNAP program, which currently benefits 84,000 Montanans, 40 percent of which are children.

He says DPHHS distributes about $14 million a month in SNAP benefits.

In addition, Ebelt says that DPHHS saw an almost 50 percent decrease in P-EBT eligibility in May 2021 when compared to October 2020.