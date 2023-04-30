RED LODGE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard will be training in the Red Lodge area this week.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue reports three H-60M Black Hawk helicopters and approximately 26 Soldiers from the Montana Army National Guard’s Det 1, Co. C, 1-189 th General Support Aviation Battalion will be training from May 2 to May 6.

Training includes hoist operations training and the unit will work out of an area on the north side of the Red Lodge Airport.

“The training will provide aircrews experience in hoist operations in mountainous and wooded areas, so rescue operations can be conducted quickly and safely when they are required,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Balliew, H-60/H-72 Standardization Instructor at the Montana Army Aviation Support Facility in Helena.

“The Montana National Guard regularly trains in a variety of environments and with emergency response organizations to maintain our skills and ability to protect the lives of Montanans,” said Balliew.