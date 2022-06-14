UPDATE, JUNE 14 AT 2:51 PM:

As of 2:45 pm Tuesday, the Montana National Guard (MNG) has begun receiving requests to rescue stranded civilians.

Helicopters have rescued two people in Roscoe, two in Fromberg and eight in Cooke City. They have also received requests to help with Search and Rescue in the vicinity of East Rosebud Lake according to the MNG.

A group of soldiers is being sent to Red Lodge to establish a command center to assist with coordinating further Search and Rescue activity in the region.

At this time, the MNG says potential further deployments of helicopter and ground support are being examined, and that they can provide assistance at the request of and in support of local and state partners.

