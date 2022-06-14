ROSCOE, Mont. - Montana National Guard said they evacuated 12 people who were stranded due to flooding in Roscoe and Cooke City Monday, according to initial reports.

The Montana National Guard said via Twitter, "Initial reports are that the MTNG helicopters sent to Roscoe and Cooke City on Monday successfully evacuated 12 individuals who were stranded due to flooding."

In the tweet, Montana National Guard said they are responding to a request for a search and rescue in the area east of Rosebud Lake at this time.