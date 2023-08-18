BILLINGS, Mont. --Changes are coming to the way students in the Treasure State are tested for their academic knowledge after The U.S. Department of Education approved a one-year waiver that will allow schools in Montana to adopt the Montana Alternative Student Testing Pilot program (MAST),and suspend the current state general assessment at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said the program will completely change the way kids are tested. The new through-year assessment would consist of 5,15-minute tests throughout the year to track students' progress. Allowing teachers and parents to spot areas of curriculum where students might be struggling, instead of having to wait until the end of the year for students to take an 11-hour test.

She said MAST questions are written by Montana teachers and measure student success based on what is currently happening in the classroom.

"In other words, a teacher can recognize immediately rather than waiting until the end of the year right when that student is in that classroom to see if there are any modifications needed. The other part is, it's for that student ownership. The student is going to own that learning, not to say at the end of the year 'I'm done and I'm onward' to summer or whatever that might bring, and by bringing the parent into the classroom discussion." Said Arntzen

Arntzen hopes MAST encourages personalized learning for students to grow their knowledge and succeed.

She added, this is the largest waiver the Department of Education has ever made because it was supported by multiple partners like the National Teachers' Association and had Bi-Partisan backing from Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester.

In Billings, there are 7 elementary schools that have adopted the MAST program for this school year and have the option to waive the typical end-of-year testing.

Newly appointed SD-2 Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia said schools in SD-2 take a similar test to the MAST called the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), which tracks student progress and ability to achieve.

Garcia said the MAST model will complement the NWEA

"The goal is for the data to be used to inform the next level of instruction for us to make corrections in what's being provided to the students so that we can align more to the standards and that way we give the students an opportunity to grow throughout the year." Dr. Garcia said