BILLINGS - Every day someone goes missing from tribal communities across the nation, and the same rings true for Montana. Which is why the Montana Missing Indigenous Person Task Force was formed.

“It’s a big thing, but the people forget and if we don’t educate them, they won’t know,” Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux Councilwoman and MMIP Task Force member Pat Runs Through said.

During the meeting, MMIP Task Force member Brian Frost gave a presentation with shocking data, revealing that indigenous people make up 31% of active missing person cases in the entire state.

“39 are under the age of 21, so about ⅔ are under 21. It’s almost evenly split: 31 males, 35 females, 32 missing indigenous persons are reported as a runaway. And 21 indigenous person and 21 indigenous persons have been missing for over a year,” Frost said.

They broke down the data into the number of missing Native Americans per law enforcement agency on and off the reservations. Billings has the highest active missing indigenous person cases: 16. That 's followed by BIA Crow, Fort Peck and Blackfeet all with six active cases.

The task force is hopeful that addressing the issues today can help to empower their tribal neighborhoods tomorrow.

“When any of our children, or our brothers or sisters are missing, everybody is out there searching, even on foot, ya know? But when it comes to this type of thing, then it’s forgotten, and we don’t ever want to be forgotten,” Runs Through said.