Three Montana men have been banned from hunting fishing or trapping worldwide after a picture that shows two of the men posing with a dead mountain lion. The picture was from the United States Department of the Interior, and it was recently in the Jackson Hole news and guide.

The men were charged and convicted on misdemeanor charges last month for violating the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits hunting in Yellowstone National Park.

According to court records, the hunt took place in mid-December. Court documents say Austin Peterson, Trey Juhnke, and Corbin Simmons crossed the park's marked boundary to hunt mountain lions.

Each hunter admitted to shooting the lion and transporting the carcass back to their vehicle. The crime was discovered after the men posted pictures publicly on their social media pages.