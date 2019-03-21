Montana man in need of donations for Nebraska flood victims

The Lodgepole Complex fire was named Montana's largest fire of the 2017 wildfire season and Montana trucker Troy Witt knows all too well of the devastation it caused.

"We lost about 85% of our ranch and after that we had all of our grass burn up," said Witt. "Our hay resources were burn up by July. During the fire in Garfield County people showed up to help. I mean people from all over Montana and surrounding states jumped in firetrucks to come out."

Now Witt wants to give back to those in need.

He plans to drive his truck to Nebraska where more than 1,000 homes and businesses were destroyed due to flooding.

Witt said he's looking to collect fencing material and hay but any donation helps.

He added that he's grateful to those who rushed to help Montana during a time of need and said giving back is the right thing to do.

"Didn't need to, didn't have to but they did. Even with big trucks and everything, people donated their time and free hauled stuff in here for us," said Witt. "When you got people that'll do that for you and you got a chance to repay it back, I think you should do it."

If you would like to help donate, you can reach Troy Witt at 406-977-2864.