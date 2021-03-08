WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FBI arrested 32-year-old Isaac S. Sturgeon on Saturday, March 6, for his involvement in the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents state Sturgeon was filmed through a D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's body worn camera on Jan. 6 on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building. Sturgeon and a group of others are accused of picking up a metal police barricade and shoving it into MPD officers, according to documents.

Law enforcement said they were also able to identify several social media accounts associated with Sturgeon, including an Instagram account with pictures and comments describing the Capitol events.

Finally, documents claim two individuals provided the FBI with Sturgeon's contact information and identified him in still images from the body camera footage and Instagram photos. They told authorities Sturgeon traveled frequently and had access to numerous weapons. Sturgeon's identity was confirmed through the Department of Motor Vehicles profile photo of him.

Documents state Sturgeon was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on March 6, after being deported from Africa.

Sturgeon's charges include:

Obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers Civil disorder Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

In March of 2020, Senator Steve Daines aided Sturgeon in returning home after he was stuck abroad. Sen. Daines also helped Sturgeon last year, regarding a passport issue.

Sen. Daines's Director of Communications and Senior Advisor Katie Schoettler responded: "First and foremost, the Senator condemns all violence and denounced the January 6th Capitol riot."

"The Senator and his staff had no knowledge that Mr. Sturgeon was in Washington, DC on January 6th, let alone that he allegedly participated in the Capitol riot."

"In March 2020, Senator Daines helped Mr. Sturgeon return home from being stuck abroad. While this is entirely unrelated to the January 6th 2021 riots, it is true. At the beginning of the pandemic, Senator Daines helped over 100 Montanans who were stuck abroad return home."

"Mr. Sturgeon’s parents, who the Senator knows, reached out to the Senator asking for help when their son was stuck abroad last March. This is not uncommon, and also something that several Montana parents and families did during the beginning of the pandemic. As the Senator would do in any other circumstance, he helped work to get him home. This also has nothing to do with political affiliation—the Senator helps all Montanans, regardless of their political beliefs. For example, the Senator helped a Democratic Montana state legislator get his two sons home at the beginning of the pandemic as well."

"It has come to my attention that our office also helped Mr. Sturgeon last year regarding a passport issue. On December 14th 2020, Mr. Sturgeon’s mother reached out for help on a passport renewal for her son, which was originally submitted back in June 2020. As these issues take time, it wasn’t resolved until January 8th, 2021. Mr. Sturgeon then flew to Kenya on the 24th – this of course is cleared/approved by the State Department, as is all travel abroad."

"The Senator and our team’s caseworker had no knowledge that Mr. Sturgeon was in Washington, D.C. on January 6th, or that he allegedly participated in the Capitol riot. Our office handles hundreds of passport issues per year. Resolving these issues is not uncommon and a way to help Montanans when they need it."

"While helping Mr. Sturgeon return home from being stuck abroad during the pandemic in 2020 and helping Mr. Sturgeon with a passport issue in 2020 has nothing to do with the January 6th 2021 Capitol riot, the Senator felt it’s important to be transparent and provide this update."

"To reiterate, the Senator condemns all violence and denounced the January 6th Capitol riot."