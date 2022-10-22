Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia.

This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West Virginia when the announcement from the prosecutor’s office was made.

Per WSAZ, in March 1993, the body of Lisa Estepp was found dead, she was beaten and shot to death and there were no leads.

He has now been charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp, that took place in 1993, per WSAZs reporting. They go onto report that Woody moved from Huntington to Billings, Montana, within a year of the murder.

KULR is working on more information, you can read WSAZ story by following this link.