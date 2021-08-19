U.S. SENATE — Lawrence Rhone of Scobey has been appointed to the Veterans' Advisory Committee of Rehabilitation (VACOR) for the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

According to a release, Rhone is a service-connected disabled U.S. Army veteran. As a veteran advocate and service officer in Northeast Montana, he assists veterans in his community while accessing their earned VA services and benefits.

He also operates a veteran training and retreat center that he founded on his farm in Flaxville, Montana. You can learn more about it by visiting his website here.

Rhone was recommended for the position by Senator Jon Tester, who released the following statement in response to the news:

"It's critical that Montanans and rural veterans are well represented at VA and that they are empowered to help shape Department policy and ensure services and programs meet the unique needs in rural America. Mr. Rhone is the right man for the job—he's well qualified to serve on the Veteran's Advisory Committee on Rehabilitation, and I look forward to working with him and the Committee to make good on our promises to all veterans."

The VACOR gives advice to the VA Secretary on the administration of veteran rehabilitation programs and how the VA can best meet the needs of disabled veterans.