An effort to raise Montana's minimum wage was tabled again today in Helena. In January of 2023, Montana increased its minimum wage to $9.95 an hour.

Democrat Kelly Kortum (HD 65 - Bozeman) is the primary sponsor of House Bill 201. House Bill would increase the state's current minimum wage from $9.95 An hour to $11.39 an hour.

Kortum spoke last week in front of the state Business and Labor Committee, ""This bill before you proposes a minimum wage of 11.39 an hour. That number is the 10 dollars I proposed last session plus inflation since last session. The cost of living increases 14 percent and if you get less than a 14 percent raise you get a pay cut. And that's what happened for our 24 thousand hard-wroking neighbors who are increasingly falling behind."

Several speakers opposed the bill. Some of those included representatives from the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Restaurant Association, and Americans for Prosperity.

Wyatt Lapraim represented the Americans for Prosperity. He said, ""We have already seen wage increases as employers scramble to find workers due to labor shortages. We simply do not need the state to intervene when the free market can, and already driving higher wages."

Today HB 201 was tabled.



We reached out to Representative Kortum this afternoon for his thoughts on the tabled House Bill.

He said via email:



"HB201 would raise wages for 68,000 hard working Montanans. I am disappointed that, after a round of voting for handouts for the wealthiest last week, that my colleagues across the aisle won't take a simple step to help our lowest earning neighbors."