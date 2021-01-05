Montana legislators to discuss Senate Bill 4, extending MMIP Task Force

BILLINGS - Legislators set to kick off 2021 with a bill to keep the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force intact.

The MMIP Task Force is designed to help law enforcement agencies locate missing persons, better communicate with policy makers and help communities prevent people from going missing.

As Senate Bill Four explains, the people who make up the task force are an individual from the Montana Department of Justice, a representative from each of the federally recognized tribes, a member of the Montana Highway Patrol and a representative from the Attorney General's Office.

Since forming in 2019, the task force collected data from 2017 to 2019 using the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse. According to their analysis, over 3,000 unique individuals were identified as a missing person in that three year time frame, and 80% of those individuals were under the age of 18.

Data also shows there is little significant difference between the number of women reported missing and the number of men reported missing.

Their analysis concludes three of the top ten counties with missing persons per capita are located on reservations. The good news is, data shows 97.9% of people reported missing are found.

If passed, the bill would extend the life of the task force.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 7. You can watch that meeting by clicking here.