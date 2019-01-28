Montana legislators considering bill that could lower cost of renewing vehicle registration

Montana legislators are considering a bill that could lower the cost of renewing your vehicle registration. But there's a catch, that lower fee could have a big impact on Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

Under existing law, the six dollar fee is automatically assessed unless you specifically ask to opt out at the time of registration. And that's where Montana Senator Roger Webb says he has a problem. He feels that the public isn't properly informed of their rights to opt out of the fee at the time of registration. That's why he's drafted a bill that would require a person to opt in instead.

"I guess my frustration is, nowhere on that poster does it say that you have the opportunity to, or you have the right to opt out of that program. Now I feel if an individual wants to contribute to it, then that's great, they shouldn't be duped into not knowing. It's an education process and I think they're being duped out of that money," said Webb.

The existing 6-dollar fee has been on the books since 2004 and according to FWP this fee makes up the largest source of funding for Montana's 54 state parks. It generates roughly 3-million dollars. FWP says that's important because Montana state parks receive no general fund dollars and no funding from hunting and fishing licenses.

And as to Montanan's not being educated, FWP says they've made it a mission since the last legislative session to make sure anyone registering a vehicle *is* aware they can opt out.

"We got all the county treasurers and we made sure we really did a full court press on that education issue. And I think that's helped a lot for people to understand not just about not just the fee but what the fee is used for and it's importance to state parks. So yeah I do think the people of Montana do understand that fee and what it's used for," said Greg Lemon of FWP.

We asked Greg Lemon if FWP knows how many opt out of paying the fee. He estimates roughly 23-percent of people choose not to pay. Now we should also point out that Senator Webb's bill doesn't dismiss the fee entirely. His bill would replace the $6 opt out fee with a $25 opt in fee to help offset losses to FWP.

The bill is currently assigned to the fish and game committee. A hearing scheduled before that committee is Tuesday at 3PM.