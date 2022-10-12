BILLINGS, Mt—The Montana Chapter of League of Women Voters is encouraging residents to visit the website "vote411.org/Montana" to have all the information related to this upcoming election season.

This website makes it easier for voters to take their voting decisions by giving detailed information on election candidates, including responses to the League’s provided questions to the candidates in their own words.

Nancy Leifer, President of Montana League of Women Voters, said that Vote 411 is a one-stop-shop to get non-partisan, unadulterated, and personalized information about Montana election candidates.

“It also connects you to My Voter page to the Secretary of State’s Office so that you can check your own voter registration and status. It also helps you with resources to printout all the forms you need to register if you haven't registered yet. In short, all the information you need to know at this stage of the game," emphasized Leifer.

Information from Yellowstone County Election Office states that in-person late voter registration has opened today and will continue until November 7th.

Similarly, absentee ballots mailed to voters on absentee lists will open from October 14. The deadline to request absentee ballots also closes at November 7th at 12 pm.