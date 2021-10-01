BILLINGS - After a busy legislative session last spring, several new laws went into effect Friday, Oct. 1.

One of those laws is HB 91, which requires a sexual offender to register as an offender for the remainder of their life.

Another law, HB 115, requires immediate jail time and rehabilitation if a person racks up five DUIs.

HB 116 implements stricter cleaning standards for homes that were used to make meth before they can be sold.

HB 224 now allows for the snaring of wolves in Montana by licensed trappers.

HB 249 creates advertising guidelines for marijuana companies to sell their products. Specifically, sellers are not allowed to show paraphernalia or entice young people to use marijuana.

And finally, SB 142 goes into effect, which allows day care facilities to take on more kids at their location.