U.S. Senate — Montana law enforcement offices across the state were granted $329,679 from the Department of Justice on Tuesday.
“I’m glad to see Montana law enforcement receive these resources to support officers across the Treasure State and provide them with up-to-date equipment to keep Montana families and communities safe,” Senator Steve Daines said.
The $329,679 will be distributed to the following programs:
- $12,069 to the City of Kalispell for hand-held police radios and accessories.
- $63,580 to the City of Missoula for law enforcement equipment and to maintain the property clerk position.
- $28,193 to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for a portable radio upgrade.
- $41,421 to the City of Helena for a Liaison Detective for the Helena Police Department.
- $42,435 to the City of Great Falls for interview recording equipment and body cameras.
- $22,304 to the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow for law enforcement equipment.
- $13,952 to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for specialized equipment.
- $105,725 to the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office for emergency equipment enhancements.