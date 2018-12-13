According to a recent report by Safewise, Montana is the third riskiest state in the country for carbon-monoxide poisoning.
Carbon-monoxide poisoning is much more common than you might think.
It could be caused by not properly maintaining your heating system or it could be as simple as leaving your car running in the garage.
Winter is the most common time frame to see deaths from carbon-monoxide poisoning.
In Montana, we’re more at risk because of our higher elevation, colder temperatures, and the fact that Montana doesn’t require carbon monoxide detectors.
Believe it or not, men are more at risk as well.
According to the study by Safewise, 70% of men have fallen victim to carbon-monoxide poisoning while only 30% of women.
However, out of 5,000 people surveyed, only 33% of the men were worried about it while 38% of women were concerned.
When it comes to carbon- monoxide poisoning, you’ll want to look out for a handful of symptoms.
These include:
•dizziness
•headache
•weakness
•upset stomach
•confusion
•chest pain
•vomiting
•unconsciousness
More than 400 Americans die from carbon-monoxide poisoning every year.
To avoid being part of that statistic, install carbon monoxide detectors around your home and always make sure to never run anything powered by gas in an enclosed space.