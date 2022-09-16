Montana International Film Festival Opens Friday Night

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Tonight, in Downtown Billings the red carpet is rolled out and the silver screen is queued-up for the 'Montana International Film Festival'.

Tonight kicks off this year's MINT Film Festival and there is an amazing line-up of short films and documentaries that will be playing all weekend long.

Several films will be showing this weekend from filmmakers across the world.

Executive Director of the Festival, Brian Murnion, says the MINT Film Festival strives to be a place for filmmakers to have an industry presence in Montana.

"To carve out a space for that to exist within the largest city and the state Billings has the infrastructure, it has the ecosystem, it has everything to support a film festival and we wanted to make sure we could bring a film festival here so that filmmakers can come, studios can come, distributors can come, that's the goal.” says Brain.

And tonight, there's a special guest appearance… acclaimed actor and filmmaker, Mario Van Peebles.

MINT will be presenting him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Van Peebles says, it means something special to be recognized for the hard work you put in.