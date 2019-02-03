The hunter advancement program has extended their application deadline to February 18.

Lead Instructor George Bettas said the program allows participants to become a certified "Master Hunter," allowing them to hunt on private lands and ranches.

The Master Hunter course was offered as a pilot program in Bozeman last year, graduating 25 certified hunters. Those hunters were connected with local farmers and ranchers and hunted on 13 ranches this past fall.

"It provides the hunter with one an enhanced set of skills and 2 opportunities to hunt private property where the land owners are looking for hunters who are respectful of private property who understand farming and ranching," said Bettas.

This year, the program will expand to Missoula and Billings.

The program will have a focus on wildlife conservation, provide advanced hunting skills, and discuss hunting ethics among other topics.

MHAP in Billings will go for five successive Saturday's starting on May 4th.

The program costs $200 a participant, and need-based scholarships are available on request.

For more information you can go to http://mtmasterhunter.com/