BILLINGS - President Joe Biden argues recent legislation of 43 states, including House Bill 176 ending same day voter registration in Montana, will make it harder for Americans to vote.

Under Montana's new bill, voters must complete their registration by noon on the Monday before Election Day. For the past fifteen years, however, Montanans could register and cast their vote on the same day.

Supporters of the bill say ending same day voter registration will reduce voting lines and result in less work for clerks on Election Day, but Democratic Montana Senator Susan Webber says the change could hurt Native American tribes.

We reached out to Dulcie Bear Don't Walk, the Elections Administrator for Big Horn County which serves the Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribal nations, to find out how House Bill 176 would affect their county elections office.

"This last election we had 400 voters utilize our election center that we established in the basement of the court house," Bear Don't Walk said. "It would dramatically affect the number of people we'd be able to help vote on Election Day."

Bear Don't Walk says if the law is enacted, the county elections office will continue to make sure everyone who is eligible and wants to vote can do so.

"We'll do everything we can in our power to help people to vote. If this was enacted to be able to make sure we got the word out with education, announcements in the paper, letting them know there was a law change, and we'd let them know what they need to do to be able to get their vote in," she said.

