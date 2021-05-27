BILLINGS - Molly Kruckenburg is the director for the Montana Historical Society, the first woman to ever hold that position.

On Thursday, she paid a visit to the Western Heritage Center in Billings to share a in-depth look at the new Montana Heritage Center being constructed in Helena.

Kruckenberg says having as much of Montana's history under one roof as possible will provide a unique experience to visitors.

"It's going to share all of our stories. All of our stories from the different parts of Montana, the different populations that make up or state, from the Native American tribal citizens and tribal folks here in Montana, and it'll talk about all of our stories," Kruckenberg said.

While the Montana Heritage Center is not expected to open until 2025, Kruckenberg says she's eager to meet and learn from the visitors that come.

"What I'm excited about is to see all the folks from Montana coming through our doors, learning about our past, sharing their stories with us and us sharing the stories we've gathered with them. It's really critical for us to know who we are, where we've been and that helps formulate where we will go as a culture and community moving forward," she said.

Kruckenberg continues spreading the word about the new facility, and the Western Heritage Center is her latest stop.

As the focus on historical preservation grows in the treasure state, the Western Heritage Center is celebrating 50 years in Billings.

Executive Director of the Western Heritage Center Kevin Kooistra says, while it's important to preserve the artifacts in the heritage center, it's equally as important to go outside of the center's walls to continue to educate the public.

"We want to continue to serve the community with outreach programs, with access to different information, and we want to be able reach out to the region and do the best work we can," Kooistra said.

For more information on the Montana Heritage Center, click here.