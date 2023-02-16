EUREKA, Mont. - A Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Trooper was injured during a vehicle pursuit southwest of Eureka.

The incident started around 2:30 pm, on Highway 37.

MHP was helping the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office when a trooper was ran over by the suspect vehicle.

According to MHP, the trooper is in stable condition and was flown by air ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell.

All individuals in the suspect vehicle were apprehended.

An investigation is ongoing led by the Montana Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office as well as MHP will be assisting.