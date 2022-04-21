Montana Highway Patrol seeing big increase in fentanyl and meth seizures

MONTANA - Montana Highway Patrol is seeing a big increase in fentanyl and meth seizures on Montana's roadways.

"The Montana Highway Patrol is seeing a rapid increase in the seizure of fentanyl across the state of Montana with our first quarter numbers coming in at almost four times what our year-end numbers were for last year," Sgt. Jay Nelson with Montana Highway Patrol said. "That's alarming for any community in Montana."

Sgt. Nelson said they have already seized over 12,000 fentanyl pills this year.

"These are mass produced," he said. "Some pills might have a lethal dose. Some pills might not have any fentanyl in them. That's something very scary that is out there in Montana today."

"We have a variety of drugs in our communities that are very dangerous," he added.

Sgt. Nelson said they are also seeing an increase in guns, and a big increase in meth:

"Last year, we seized more than 40 pounds of methamphetamines. Already in this quarter, we're over 30 pounds. So, we're very close to that year-end total for last year. So, I expect in the second quarter we'll exceed last year's total for methamphetamines as well."

He described a large seizure that happened about a month ago in the western part of Montana:

"Harry is one of our newest members of Montana Highway Patrol. He's a German Shepherd/ Belgian Malinois mix. And, in his first few months on the road, he made a recent stop with over 1,000 fentanyl pills and close to 13 pounds of methamphetamine. That's a large seizure."

We asked Sgt. Nelson where they are making the most drug seizures:

"We have three interstates in the State of Montana. Our largest, I would say, artery of illegal drug smuggling is Interstate 90 that runs right through your viewing area. Interstate 90 is the direct connection from Seattle to New York."

Sgt. Nelson added that every trooper carries 2 doses of Narcan.

"One of the things that we're seeing a huge increase too is the use of our Narcan which is a drug that reverses the effect on the public," he said. "We are seeing a rapid increase in that where we're saving lives virtually every day with our Narcan."

"We're definitely hoping for an increase in personnel, so we can make a bigger difference in taking these drugs off the roads," he added.