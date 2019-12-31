Montana Highway Patrol reminds everyone to plan rides for New Year's celebrations

Montana Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to plan rides ahead of time for their New Year's celebrations.

Trooper and K9 Handler Darvin Mees said, “Plan ahead, whether that’s a ride home, ride there, ride both directions. Have a designated driver that’s sober.”

The National Safety Council said alcohol is involved in about 1/3 of all traffic fatalities every year. https://www.nsc.org/road-safety/safety-topics/impaired-driving

Trooper Mees has been Montana Highway Patrol for 19 years. He said he's seen an increase in impaired driving from drugs the last couple of years, especially meth and marijuana.

Trooper Mees works with K9 Saar to find those drugs. He said Saar can sniff out a filter that was placed in a bag next to a bag of drugs.

He said, “Becoming a K9 Handler has been a highlight of my career. I think anybody who likes dogs or enjoys dogs probably could understand how it’s neat to go to work with your dog daily. And, have them with you throughout your shift.”

Trooper Mees said Saar means “To Storm.” She has been with Montana Highway Patrol since Spring of 2014.