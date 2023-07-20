UPDATE, JULY 20:

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Grand Ave. was caused when a Ford F-250 ran a red light, hitting a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, was uninjured, however the Billings Police Department reported he was initially taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A 76-year-old man driving the Jeep was killed in the crash but was taken to Billings Clinic. It is unclear when he was pronounced deceased.

Drugs and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.

Grand Avenue has reopened following the fatal crash, according to a Facebook post by the Billings Police Department.

UPDATE: 9:04 A.M.

A man in his 70s died due to injuries he received from the crash at Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail Tuesday, the Billings Police Department said via Facebook.

BPD said the intersection will stay closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail is closed several hours Tuesday morning due to a "serious" injury crash.

The Billings Police Department said via Facebook the drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals.

BPD said the intersection will be closed for several hours.

A crash team is at the scene investigating.

Drivers should seek a different route at this time.