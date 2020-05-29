KULR- Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash near Columbus.

According to Trooper Jim Sulages, there is at least one confirmed fatality at this time.

Trooper Sulages says one vehicle rolled on 1-90 Eastbound near mile marker 403.

He added, the call came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon.

Right now, it is not known whether speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash. At this time, there are no further details available.

Trooper Sulages says an investigation is ongoing.

KULR-8 will provide additional updates as we receive them.