Montana Highway Patrol is recruiting at least 10 trooper for an August 2020 Academy.

Applicants who are successful in the selection process and offered employment to attend the Academy will be allowed to select duty station assignments (pending final approval from the Chief of the Patrol).

These assignments will be assumed after successful completion of the Academy and Field Training Assignment.

The recruitment closes April 6th, so be sure to get your applications in.

For more information, and to apply, click here.