Montana Highway Patrol asks people to advise them of coronavirus symptoms during encounters

The Montana Highway Patrol said if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, to please let them know during any encounter you have with them. Also, please notify dispatch of any COVID-19 symptoms if you are on the phone with them.

Captain Keith Edgell of Montana Highway Patrol said troopers carry hand sanitizer, safety glasses, masks, gloves and a nylon coat... and they were carrying those items before coronavirus.

The hand sanitizer Edgell is using is made by a distillery in Bozeman, Wild Rye Distillery.

Before coronavirus, Edgell said the masks were used to protect troopers from fentanyl. The glasses were used during firearms training and use. And, gloves were used in searches and crashes involving injuries. Now, they are all part of a trooper's protection against coronavirus as well.

Edgell said, "It's so easily spread that any interaction we have is potential for either the officer to get sick or, if the officer was carrying it and didn't know it, to make someone else sick. So, we are trying to watch those interactions and ask officers to use good, common sense. If the officers see things that appear to be symptomatic, then they are supposed to take additional steps with PPE."

Edgell said they are maintaining social distancing. He said usually only one or two troopers are in the office at a time. Most are operating from their cars, which are equipped with a computer to do reports.

Edgell said Montana Highway Patrol is also helping out 2-3 times a week relaying coronavirus tests to Helena for analysis. He said typically those relays are done by a courier service or Department of Justice Gambling agents.