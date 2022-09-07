BILLINGS, Mt—The temperature in Montana achieved its peak, crossing over 105 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon.

Despite experiencing extremely high temperatures, some people were still required to work, including construction workers, who are regularly exposed to the elements.

Tyree Chilton, one of the construction workers, said that the heat makes it difficult for them to perform their duties during soaring high temperatures. He also mentioned that he has experienced a heat stroke before without realizing it at the time.

“I have suffered it a couple of times just because when you are working, you don't really know its fatigue from the job or if it's something else. So, you just try to power through it but once you have it, it's unbearable," added Chilton.

He further said that construction sites often provide water to the workers. “There are water coolers on work trucks on the site itself or they will tell you if you are getting to a point where you're feeling dehydrated, take five minutes, go grab a break, go grab water, sit somewhere in the shade.” added Chilton.