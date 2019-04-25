Hemp has been grown in Montana since 2014 on a pilot program and now, Montana farmers are eager to take a bigger bite out of the hemp craze.

According to the Montana Department of Agriculture, hemp is a multi-purpose agricultural crop that delivers seeds, fibers and bio-active chemicals for a number of uses. Colby Johnson, a farmer and rancher who grows hemp along with other crops, says there are thousands of products that can be made from hemp. "Anywhere from fiber for shirts or rope to the herd for hemprete to biofuels that are the hemp seeds and bioplastics."

Colter Brown, the AG Director for Northern AG Network added, "With the new 2018 Farm Bill, everyone is waiting for the USDA to come out with the new hemp regulations that will kind of direct us to what the programs will look like and then we start looking at processing opportunities here at home."

The manufacturing of hemp in Montana would be a big boost for agriculture and supporting industries, according to Brown. "If we get a hemp or CBD processing plant in Montana, that's going to bring a lot of jobs and a lot of industry to the state."

"If there's one crop that can really rejuvenate small, rural communities, I think that this is the best option right now," added Johnson.

As far as growing other types of crops, like wheat and barley, neither Brown nor Johnson see the future of hemp affecting other crops too much.

"I think the hemp market is so new, we just don't know what to expect," said Brown. "And I think part of the reason the USDA is taking their time on it is they're worried that farmers will just go gung-ho on it because it's an exciting opportunity and just flood the market." Johnson added, "Wheat and Barley are going to be the main crops in Montana and they always will be in my mind."

Anticipation for the USDA's plan regarding the growing of hemp is increasing, but no one should expect the plan until later this year. "They are not going to come in time for the growing season in 2019," explained Brown. "So, it will probably be late in the year after we've already grown our crop for the year. So, it'll probably be in time for the 2020 growing season."

The signing of the 2018 Farm Bill changes the licensing process. Conditionally licensed applicants have paid the full $450 fee and have submitted fingerprints. Full grower license requirements include growing locations, seed varieties, land owner signatures, and the signed Risk Acknowledgement Statement.

The deadline to submit an application to get in on the hemp action is May 1, 2019.