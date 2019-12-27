Montana has a new millionaire, is it you

MONTANA- In case you missed our push alert this morning, you may want to get out those lottery tickets because the Montana Lottery drew the winning ticket number for the 2019 Montana Millionaire game.

The winning ticket number for the million dollar prize is 0-4-2-2-3-0.

As of 6 p.m. (MT) Montana Lottery did not know the retailer or the city where the winning ticket was sold.

All 1$180,000 tickets were sold out by December 2nd.

