Montana group in need of funds for Nebraska flooding victims

Montana to Nebraska Flood Relief is looking to deliver supplies to Niobrara and Spencer, Nebraska in a 24 foot truck.

Coordinator Madison Mousel, a Nebraska native living in Columbus, MT tells KULR-8 they're looking to make the delivery by Saturday, April 20th.

"Nebraska is a national leader in the industry whether it's beef, pork or corn or soybeans and they rank eighth in the nation with grain sorghum," said Mousel. "So there's so many things that come from the state of Nebraska and out of the 93 counties in the state, you have 77 that are impacted by these floods, you know that's a lot of the state!"

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spent time touring the devastation in affected cities and even declares an ongoing state of emergency.

"Its probably been one of the most severe widespread flooding we've had as far as the state's been impacted that we've had in the last half century," said Ricketts.

In the meantime the National Weather Service in North Platte said watches and warnings are in place to prepare their residents for more severe weather.

"You know in these conditions a lot of the ranchers are already taking some precautions since we had the blizzard warning out," adds the NWS in North Platte. "The blizzard warning was in place noon today and will be until the overnight hours."

Mousel says while fuel expenses are covered, they're looking for any donations which includes fencing materials, vet supplies, salt mineral blocks, and cleaning supplies.

"I'm not sure people are aware of all the production that comes from Nebraska," said Mousel. "I grew up on a cattle ranch, it just really hits home."

There is an account at Yellowstone bank in Columbus set up for monetary donations.

Columbus Tire is a drop off location for now as the group tries to establish more locations across the state.

A GoFundMe page is also set up to purchase the supplies.