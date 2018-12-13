Charlotte Kinnamon is on a mission to change lives this holiday season, and she's doing it one Christmas card at a time.
A Facebook page for 11-year-old Charlotte's project says she's sending holiday cards to first responders across Montana. As of December 12, she has sent out or hand-delivered about 6,500 cards to police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and other emergency workers across the state.
The page says Charlotte and her mother started working on the cards in October. They hopes the cards are a special holiday treat for people who can't be with their families. MPD public information officer Travis Welsh has one of Charlotte's cards in his office, and says the department was touched by her generosity.
"It's always nice when people express their appreciation to police officers or any first responders, but I think it's especially nice when it's a child," Welsh said. "Appreciation from a child, it's pure, it's sincere and it's coming right from the heart."
Charlotte is still sending out cards, and is asking the community for donations to help her pay the shipping fees. You can donate to her project here.