BILLINGS, Mont. - Average gas prices in Montana are about $1.18 more a gallon now versus a year ago according to numbers from AAA.

At the time of this article, the average price for gas in Montana is $3.41 a gallon. A year ago, the average price for gas in Montana was $2.22 a gallon.

Average prices in a few Montana cities (also according to AAA) are:

- Billings $3.34

- Missoula $3.47

- Great Falls $3.45