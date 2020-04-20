Montana garden centers reporting an uptick in sales

Montana garden centers are reporting an uptick in sales according to Executive Director for Montana Nursery and Landscape Association Jyl Story. Story said vegetables, berries, trees and seeds are especially popular. Garden centers are also reporting an increase in brand new gardeners.

Nursery Sales Manager at Canyon Creek Nursery Pat Appleby said, "You get your hands in the soil. You get out in the sunshine. You get some physical oomph out of it. And then, a lot of the time you end up with something totally gorgeous. Or, you have a complete failure and you try something different next time."

Appleby said they have curbside pickup available. She said customers are able to come in as long as they maintain the six foot social distance.

Appleby said now is a good time to clean up your yard. She said you can involve the kids in raking away dead leaves. It's also time to cut back ornamental grasses. While it's still too early for many vegetables, you can plant trees and shrubs now.

Gardening is reported to improve emotional health, as well as decreasing anxiety and depression. One study said that just 20 minutes of a nature experience can decrease stress levels.

And, the AARP said, "Gardeners have long called their work a stress reliever, and a number of scientific studies support them."

Operations Manager at Canyon Creek Nursery Ann Mckean said, "Plants are really the ultimate symbol of hope."

Appleby added, "Gardeners are, as I say, eternally optimistic. And, having come from a farming family background, we're always hoping it's going to be better next year. It's just relaxing and a good way to learn how to grow your own food."