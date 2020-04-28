Montana FWP to open overnight camping at state parks Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Exciting news coming just in time for spring as the Montana FWP announced most campgrounds across the state will allow overnight camping starting on Friday.

Bob Gibson of the Montana FWP says campers may encounter reduced access to amenities or other usually available services. Group campsites, picnic areas and fishing piers will also open on Friday, but Gibson says campground goers must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With only one day left before re-opening the grounds, Gibson says his staff has measures in place to make sure campers abide by the social distancing guidelines. "Our staff is trying to do the best they can to get things opened up and ready to go. We will be monitoring a lot of those fish accessing sites in state parks just to make sure that everyone is being safe and respectful," says Gibson. "Montanans by and large know how to do that. They should just go and play and enjoy themselves outside but be safe doing it."

Although campsites may be open, visitor centers and park offices will remain closed in compliance to Gov. Bullock's social distancing directives.