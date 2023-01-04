BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us.

But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well, but may not realize the impact of their actions.

Elk, deer, moose and other animals in that family have unique digestive systems that change with the seasons.

Because of this FWP says the wrong food at the wrong time of year can prove deadly for big game.

Even feeding wildlife once can have lasting impacts on the herd, especially to younger deer.

FWP Region Five Education and Communication Manager, Robbie Seykora, explains that deer fawns are impacted because, "when young animals are being fed and are being taught to take food from humans that is going to hinder their ability to find food naturally on their own. Once that food source stops, that little animal is in trouble because they are now dependent on the food that they've been given."

Winter is a critical time for elk, deer and moose, when their energy reserves are at their lowest.

By avoiding interactions with these animals, you can help ensure they are better prepared for the winter.

FWP suggests if you do encounter a wild deer, elk or moose, to retreat slowly to a secure location, and draw as little attention to yourself as possible.

They also suggest avoiding aggravating the animal in any way and of course, refrain from offering the animal any food.

Feeding big game like deer in Montana is also illegal and can result in potentially high fines.

However, if you want to add the animals in our area FWP suggests investing in habitats.

This can be done through support of public lands and wildlife areas, and homeowners with larger plots can plant or protect native vegetation for wildlife to eat.

FWP adds that while feeding most wildlife is illegal in Montana, the law doesn't extend to birds, and household bird feeders.

By keeping your distance, and keeping your snacks to yourself, we can help keep wildlife wild here in Montana.