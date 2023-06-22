BILLINGS, Mt: The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) installed the first public watercraft cleaning station in Montana at Lake Elmo on Thursday. Chrissy Webb, Communication and Program Manager with Montana FWP, said because of the generous funding from Yellowstone Conservation District, FWP is excited to finally have boater operated system cleaning equipment for Montanans to use.

"Other places around the country, there's a number of these cleaning stations around for watercraft but this is the first one at any site in the state of Montana. It is free for members of the public to use to clean off their kayaks, their canoes, their small electric motorboats that are out on lake Elmo. So, it has several different tools for members of the public to use,” explained Webb.

She also said that this cleaning station will help prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species.