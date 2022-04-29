BILLINGS, Mont -- The highly pathogenic avian influenza has made its way through half of the country including Montana.

Five counties have now confirmed the presence of bird flu, including Yellowstone County.

Although the avian influenza is a low concern for people it's still a significant risk to domestic chickens. Fish wildlife and parks have some things that you should know to keep your flock and your pets safe.

Several dead turkeys were found west of MSUB in Billings. Some of those were sent off to be tested, and all came back positive for HPAI.

The virus is seasonal and Bob Gibson of Montana FWP says while the disease is nothing new –this specific strain can spread easier.

He says, it's very contagious and very lethal.

If you have a flock of domestic poultry he says take extra precautions this season.

“Disinfect, disinfect, disinfect, disinfect any time that they are handling their birds or near their birds that they make sure they are gloves, shoes, clothes, everything is disinfected because this will spread from bird to bird. But if a bird has been into a feeder or if there are bird feces around and it steps in or picked up, um it will spread to whatever that person touches then.” Gibson says

He also advises taking down bird feeders to stop the congregation of the birds and mitigate the possibility of cross contamination.

“There is plenty to eat right now for the songbirds, and the turkeys and everything else, so you know, do what you can to not congregate animals and disinfect everything and if you have an opportunity, if you’ve got chickens in your yard for eggs or whatever, make sure that they have less exposure to wild birds that are flying around.”

If just one bird is infected that could mean bad news for the entire flock.

The state’s Department of Livestock says, “infected flocks are immediately put under quarantine and are required to euthanize all remaining birds on the premises to prevent further disease spread.”

The Department also says flock owners are eligible to receive reimbursement on the birds from the (USDA).