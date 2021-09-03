Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks
Fish, Wildlife and Parks

HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks earned several awards from the Association for Conservation Information (ACI) for their magazine articles and videos.

The announcement was made during the ACI's virtual conference.

FWP won awards for the following:

ACI is a nonprofit organization of natural resources communicators, made up of professionals representing state, federal and Canadian wildlife conservation and parks and natural resource agencies, as well as private organizations, according to a release.

