HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks earned several awards from the Association for Conservation Information (ACI) for their magazine articles and videos.
The announcement was made during the ACI's virtual conference.
FWP won awards for the following:
- Magazine: Fisheries Articles
- First Place: "Has Catch and Release Gone Overboard?"
- Second Place: "Awesome Opportunities"
- Magazine: Wildlife Articles
Video Feature: How-to/Instructional
- First Place: "Choosing the Unleaded Option"
- Second Place: "Skull Features"
- Video Feature: Hunting and Fishing
- Second Place: "Hunter Education Instructors Wanted"
ACI is a nonprofit organization of natural resources communicators, made up of professionals representing state, federal and Canadian wildlife conservation and parks and natural resource agencies, as well as private organizations, according to a release.