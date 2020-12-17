BILLINGS - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is proposing a plan to buy two islands in the Yellowstone River east of Reed Point.

Bob Gibson of Montana FWP says if the plan comes to fruition they would use the islands as a fishing access site. They would also restore the woody debris and wildlife habitat which was previously removed during cleanup of the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company oil spill in 2011.

The 45 acres of islands are currently owned by the Montana Department of Transportation. They acquired the islands when they bought out a ranch as part of a plan to abandon an old bridge across the Yellowstone River, according to FWP.

If the transaction goes through, FWP would buy the islands for $54,050 using money from the Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage program.

"Anytime that we acquire property we have to do an environmental assessment, and that's what's happening right now," said Gibson. "This also now gives people a month to comment on what they think about that transfer of ownership."

People have until Jan. 13 to submit public comments. The full environmental assessment can be found here.