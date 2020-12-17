BILLINGS - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is launching a new website that will improve customer service, make it easier to use, and provide a more mobile-friendly experience.

The completely re-designed website will have more intuitive navigation that will make finding information easier for customers, whether they click to buy a fishing license, reserve a campsite or find information about hunting regulations, according to FWP.

“We’re excited to share this new website with the public,” said FWP director Martha Williams. “At FWP we know people look to us for many of their outdoor recreation opportunities. Getting out timely, accurate and useful information is important to them and to us. The new website will be critical in providing better customer service.”

FWP says the new site will be optimized for mobile devices, integrate their social media platforms and be more friendly for traditional users like hunters, anglers and park visitors, as well as new customers who might be visiting the website for the first time.

After the initial launch, FWP says they will continue to update and enhance the site to accommodate user concerns and preferences, and to expand available content.

The new site will be found at the same web address: fwp.mt.gov. and become available mid-day on Dec. 21.