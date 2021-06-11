LAUREL, Mont. - On Friday, the third annual Montana Firefighters Memorial Run returned for their in-person event in Laurel.

The event switched to virtual last year to allow for social distancing.

Amber Parish, the race director, says they're back and ready to be running in-person again. The event featured a 5K and one mile courses, for all ages to enjoy.

Parish says all the proceeds raised will benefit the Montana State Firefighters Memorial and further the development of the gardens surrounding the memorial.

"And even though this is a Laurel based memorial, it really is for the state. It honors all firefighters fallen in the line of duty across Montana, so it's really important to the state, not just the community. But it's great to be out here in Laurel, where there's really support from the firefighters. They help us a ton with this race and we couldn't be more appreciative," Parish said.

Participants of all ages came out to run, walk and bike along the courses this year.

Parish says they're grateful to everyone who joined them for the event.