BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) wrapped up a six-day statewide Organizing Blitz on Saturday, which focused on engaging with local politicians and advocating for workers' rights.

This week of action culminated with eight "Workers Are Watching" events across Montana.

These events are designed to welcome legislators home during the transmittal break and to hold them accountable for their votes.

At each event, MFPE members speak directly to senators, state representatives and local leaders to demand action.

The organization wants this legislature to pass laws that would provide better pay for public employees, improve working conditions, build a statewide healthcare trust for school employees, and allow for early literacy intervention.

Doug Robison, the President of Billings Education Association and Chair of District Nine MFPE said that these events provide an opportunity to educate other members about legislative issues and to fight for their overall betterment.

"The Montana Federation of Public Employees is the largest union in Montana. We are public educators, and we want to inform all of our members about potential legislative issues that would affect them in the workplace. We want to fight for public employees. For wages, benefits, and working conditions,” emphasized Robison.

He also said MFPE members are hopeful that this legislature will accomplish their goals.